Graveside services for Rachel Ann Westmoreland will be Friday, October 9, 2020, at 2:00 at Hickory Cemetery in Hickory, MS. Brother Tommy Miller will be officiating. Stephens Funeral Home has been entrusted with her arrangements.

Ms. Westmoreland, 26, died Thursday, September 24 in Cookesville, Tennessee where she lived and worked. She was a hard working girl who loved her family.

Sue is survived by her mother Christina Westmoreland; her father Tony Green; siblings Katie Westmoreland, Ashley Taylor, Allison Green, Molly Kestner and Anthony Green; her grandfather A.C. Lang and grandmother Ginger.

Friends may sign the online register at www.stephensfunerals.com