Advertisement

Rachel Ann Westmoreland

Rachel Ann Westmoreland
By Letisha Young
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Graveside services for Rachel Ann Westmoreland will be Friday, October 9, 2020, at 2:00 at Hickory Cemetery in Hickory, MS.  Brother Tommy Miller will be officiating. Stephens Funeral Home has been entrusted with her arrangements.

Ms. Westmoreland, 26, died Thursday, September 24 in Cookesville, Tennessee where she lived and worked. She was a hard working girl who loved her family.

Sue is survived by her mother Christina Westmoreland; her father Tony Green; siblings Katie Westmoreland, Ashley Taylor, Allison Green, Molly Kestner and Anthony Green; her grandfather A.C. Lang and grandmother Ginger.

Friends may sign the online register at www.stephensfunerals.com

Stephens Funeral Home

Latest News

Obits

Ms. Carrie Louise Henderson

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Letisha Young
Carrie Louise Henderson

Obits

Mrs. Chris Waldman

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Letisha Young
Chris Waldman

Obits

Mr. Freeman M. Powell

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Letisha Young
Freeman M. Powell

Obits

Mrs. Doris Parker

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Letisha Young
Doris Parker

Latest News

Obits

Mr. Larry D. Heard

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Letisha Young
Larry D. Heard

Obits

Mr. O. C. Bradley

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Letisha Young
O. C. Bradley

Community

Bailey Haunted Firehouse returns

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 4:01 PM CDT
The annual Bailey Haunted Firehouse is back for another year of ghouls, goblins, screams and scares. The famous haunted experience will be open every Friday and Saturday through October 31.

Obits

Grady B. “Stick” Martin, Jr

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 12:44 PM CDT
|
By Letisha Young
Grady B. “Stick” Martin, Jr

Obits

Mrs. Nancy Ann Dalton

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 12:40 PM CDT
|
By Letisha Young
Nancy Ann Dalton

Obits

Mr. Steven James “Steve” Anderson

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 12:33 PM CDT
|
By Letisha Young
Steven James "Steve" Anderson