Sergio Garcia birdies final hole to win Sanderson Farms Championship

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - Sergio Garcia won the Sanderson Farms Championship in dramatic fashion Sunday. The 40-year-old Spaniard was tied with Peter Malnati going to the last hole when he hit 8-iron from 171 yards to 30 inches for birdie and a one-shot victory.

Malnati shot a career-best 63 some two hours earlier and waited to see if anyone could catch him. Garcia delivered two big shots. Along with his winning 8-iron.

Garcia hit 5-wood to just inside 4 feet for eagle on the 14th hole to tie Malnati. Garcia now has gone 10 straight years with at least one win worldwide.

