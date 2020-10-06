Advertisement

Sergio Garcia birdies final hole to win Sanderson Farms Championship

Spain's Sergio Garcia holds the Sanderson Farms Championship trophy after winning the PGA golf tournament in Jackson, Miss., Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020.
Spain's Sergio Garcia holds the Sanderson Farms Championship trophy after winning the PGA golf tournament in Jackson, Miss., Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020.(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - Sergio Garcia won the Sanderson Farms Championship in dramatic fashion Sunday. The 40-year-old Spaniard was tied with Peter Malnati going to the last hole when he hit 8-iron from 171 yards to 30 inches for birdie and a one-shot victory.

Malnati shot a career-best 63 some two hours earlier and waited to see if anyone could catch him. Garcia delivered two big shots. Along with his winning 8-iron.

Garcia hit 5-wood to just inside 4 feet for eagle on the 14th hole to tie Malnati. Garcia now has gone 10 straight years with at least one win worldwide.

