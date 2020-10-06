Advertisement

Some universities cutting spring break amid pandemic

University of Mississippi campus
University of Mississippi campus(WLBT)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - Several Mississippi colleges and universities have decided to cut spring break in favor of ending their second semesters early due to safety concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The University of Mississipi, Mississippi State and the University of Southern Mississippi, for example, will all forgo spring break this year to end classes in mid-April, officials announced.

At Mississippi State, second semester classes begin Jan. 6 and end April 19. Spring classes will still begin on Jan. 20 for the University of Southern Mississippi and will conclude April 22. At the University of Mississippi, classes start Jan. 19 and end April 23.

Latest News

News

Alabama has municipal runoffs Tuesday

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By WTOK Staff
There are a few runoffs in west Alabama.

Coronavirus

ADPH: More than 2,500 people have died from COVID-19 as over 160K test positive and more than 67K recover

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By WBRC Staff
The health department also reports 67,948 presumed recoveries in Alabama.

State

Fallen firefighters memorialized with annual ceremony in Pearl

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Ashley Garner
In Mississippi, 106 firefighters have lost their lives while serving.

Weather

Today's Weather - Andrew Samet - October 6th, 2020

Updated: 3 hours ago

Latest News

Weather

Dry for Tuesday, watching Hurricane Delta

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Andrew Samet
High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the low-80s. Hurricane Delta is now forecast to make landfall by Friday night in east-central Louisiana.

News

Do you think weeds are taking over downtown?

Updated: 11 hours ago
Do you think weeds are taking over downtown?

News

MPSD announces Phase 3 plans for return of students

Updated: 16 hours ago
MPSD announces Phase 3 plans for return of students

News

Local officials monitoring Tropical Storm Delta

Updated: 16 hours ago
Local officials monitoring Tropical Storm Delta

News

“Take Your Space”, new trailer donated to city for cleanup efforts

Updated: 16 hours ago
“Take Your Space”, new trailer donated to city for cleanup efforts

News

Crack, marijuana, guns, cash seized in drug bust

Updated: 16 hours ago
Crack, marijuana, guns, cash seized in drug bust