Some universities cutting spring break amid pandemic

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - Several Mississippi colleges and universities have decided to cut spring break in favor of ending their second semesters early due to safety concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The University of Mississipi, Mississippi State and the University of Southern Mississippi, for example, will all forgo spring break this year to end classes in mid-April, officials announced.

At Mississippi State, second semester classes begin Jan. 6 and end April 19. Spring classes will still begin on Jan. 20 for the University of Southern Mississippi and will conclude April 22. At the University of Mississippi, classes start Jan. 19 and end April 23.