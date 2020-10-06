Tropical Storm Delta upgraded to a hurricane, headed toward the Gulf

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Tropical Storm Delta became a hurricane Monday evening, and it’s headed for the Gulf of Mexico.

The forecast track has changed little over the past twenty-four hours. The forecast intensity, however, has changed significantly. Delta is now expected to become a category three hurricane prior to entering the Gulf of Mexico. It peaks over the southern Gulf with 120 mph winds before beginning to weaken. The current forecast indicates landfall over Southeast Louisiana with 100 mph - a strong category two hurricane.

It is important to stay informed! Don’t look at this forecast and assume it will be the same by Friday. It can change, and even small changes can mean big differences in impact. Check back for updates at least once a day until the threat has passed. The latest information can be found on the WTOK Weather App, on WTOK.com, and on Newscenter 11.

Local Impact: East Mississippi and West Alabama

The forecast sends Delta inland over Mississippi through Saturday. The latest forecast track, shown below, is a track that favors significant impact in East Mississippi and West Alabama. Tornadoes are possible. More widespread and more likely will be heavy rainfall and gusty, damaging winds. Areas near the circulation could get up to 10 inches of rain. The exact track of the circulation will determine where that happens. Based on the forecast, that will be near Philadelphia and Louisville.

Hurricane Delta is expected to become a category three hurricane before entering the Gulf of Mexico. (WTOK)

On The Coast

Impact on the coast can include wind gusts to over 115 mph and a deadly storm surge. Coastal flood from ocean swells and rip currents will begin increasing as early as Wednesday afternoon. Impacts can be experienced well away from the center track and even outside of the cone of uncertainty. Those impacts get smaller with distance. The cone of uncertainty spans from near the Louisiana-Texas state line all the way to near Destin, Florida. Everyone in between - Lake Charles, Morgan City, Metro New Orleans, Biloxi, Gulfport, Mobile, Gulf Shores, Pensacola, Destin, and surrounding areas - should begin preparing and planning. Know when you will need to evacuate, where you will go, and how to get there. Be prepared to ride out the storm if you are in a sturdy structure and not threatened by storm surge. Take time NOW to make sure your hurricane supplies are in working order and you have the groceries and medications you need.

If you don’t live on the coast, consider opening up your home to family or friends if they evacuate. That helps free up hotel rooms for someone who doesn’t have anywhere else to stay. Also, please make sure your family and friends on the coast are informed and stay updated. In a world of streaming television, safety information can be difficult to get to people.

