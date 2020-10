DEMOPOLIS, Ala. (WTOK) - Demopolis voters went to the polls Tuesday to vote in two runoff elections.

Woody Collins won the mayoral runoff against Aliquippa Allen. Collins received 1390 votes to Allen’s 1253.

There was also a runoff for the District 3 city council seat.

David McCants won against T’keisha Chandler. McCants won 231-183.

