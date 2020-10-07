Advertisement

Coronavirus in Mississippi: MSDH reports 563 new cases, 24 new deaths

So far, 3,051 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 102,241. The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed 563 new cases and 24 new deaths Wednesday.

So far, 3,051 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

The number of tests administered in the state totals 904,005 as of October 3. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.

Click here for county-by-county totals.

Here’s a snapshot of COVID-19 numbers in east Mississippi counties:

CountyCasesDeathsLTC Facility CasesLTC Facility Deaths
Clarke632489025
Kemper29615399
Lauderdale214612726174
Neshoba166110812538
Newton80226399
Wayne942215910

MSDH has a hotline open 24 hours, 7 days a week for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

