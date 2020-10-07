Coronavirus in Mississippi: MSDH reports 563 new cases, 24 new deaths
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 102,241. The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed 563 new cases and 24 new deaths Wednesday.
So far, 3,051 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.
The number of tests administered in the state totals 904,005 as of October 3. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.
Click here for county-by-county totals.
Here’s a snapshot of COVID-19 numbers in east Mississippi counties:
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|LTC Facility Cases
|LTC Facility Deaths
|Clarke
|632
|48
|90
|25
|Kemper
|296
|15
|39
|9
|Lauderdale
|2146
|127
|261
|74
|Neshoba
|1661
|108
|125
|38
|Newton
|802
|26
|39
|9
|Wayne
|942
|21
|59
|10
MSDH has a hotline open 24 hours, 7 days a week for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.
Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.