Coronavirus in Mississippi: MSDH reports 563 new cases, 24 new deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 102,241. The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed 563 new cases and 24 new deaths Wednesday.

So far, 3,051 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

The number of tests administered in the state totals 904,005 as of October 3. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.

Click here for county-by-county totals.

Here’s a snapshot of COVID-19 numbers in east Mississippi counties:

County Cases Deaths LTC Facility Cases LTC Facility Deaths Clarke 632 48 90 25 Kemper 296 15 39 9 Lauderdale 2146 127 261 74 Neshoba 1661 108 125 38 Newton 802 26 39 9 Wayne 942 21 59 10

MSDH has a hotline open 24 hours, 7 days a week for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

