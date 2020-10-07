COVID impacts local hotel, lowers occupancy rates

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian resident Bethany Kell says, for months, the coronavirus halted her traveling plans.

“We completely stopped traveling. Completely. We went to a complete shutdown in our household,” said Kell. “The vacations that were planned were canceled.”

Like Kell, many people around the world decided to limit trips, leaving the hospitality industry to feel the impacts.

Comfort Inn Operations Manager Toya Dockery said business at the hotel drastically fell.

“It has impacted us tremendously. We went from almost 80-90% occupancy to almost 20%,” said Dockery. “The companies weren’t traveling as much and the leisure travelers stopped traveling because of COVID and being afraid to stay at the hotel rooms.”

Dockery said the hotel has several preventive measures in place for the virus but understands the concerns that travelers may have. Nonetheless, she says sometimes it’s hard to fathom the empty rooms.

“When you’re used to seeing guests coming in and out the hotels, to seeing to seeing no one in the hotel besides your employees, that affects you a lot,” said Dockery.

With measures like mask requirements and more widespread COVID testing available, Dockery said it seems the hotel could see an uptick in bookings soon.

“We’re seeing an increase in occupancy from people who are traveling again, such as leisure travelers and corporate travelers, who are coming back into the market, who are staying with us,” said Dockery.

Hotel staff says a few employees were laid off as a result of slow business.

