Demopolis runoff election results

A Demopolis voter heads to a polling place.
A Demopolis voter heads to a polling place.(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
DEMOPOLIS, Ala. (WTOK) - Demopolis residents knew in late August they would have a new mayor elected this year. Incumbent John Laney placed third in a 4-person race.

Businessman Woody Collins pulled off the win in the runoff Tuesday, defeating Aliquippa Allen by a 1,390 to 1,253 vote margin.

There was also a runoff for District 3 city council as well. David McCants defeated T’Keisha Chandler 231 to 183.

