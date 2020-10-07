Demopolis runoff election results

DEMOPOLIS, Ala. (WTOK) - Demopolis residents knew in late August they would have a new mayor elected this year. Incumbent John Laney placed third in a 4-person race.

Businessman Woody Collins pulled off the win in the runoff Tuesday, defeating Aliquippa Allen by a 1,390 to 1,253 vote margin.

There was also a runoff for District 3 city council as well. David McCants defeated T’Keisha Chandler 231 to 183.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.