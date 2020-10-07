Advertisement

Hurricane and Tropical Storm Watches go up for parts of the Gulf Coast

Hurricane Delta Track 10 a.m. Oct 7
Hurricane Delta Track 10 a.m. Oct 7(WTOK)
By Andrew Samet
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A Hurricane Watch is in effect from High Island, TX to Bay des Ilettes, LA. Hurricane Delta is forecast to make landfall over the central Louisiana coastline by Friday afternoon.

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect from Galveston Island, TX to Gilchrist, TX and then from Barataria Bay, LA to Bay St. Louis, MS. A Tropical Storm Watch is also in effect for Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas, both in Louisiana.

