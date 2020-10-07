Hurricane Delta to make landfall Friday afternoon in Louisiana

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - OVERVIEW: As of the 4 a.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Hurricane Delta has sustained winds of 115 mph right off the coast of Mexico. Landfall is expected in a few hours between Cancun and Playa del Carmen. Delta will then move into the Gulf of Mexico by this afternoon and strengthen back into a major hurricane by tomorrow afternoon.

Hurricane Delta is forecast to make landfall Friday afternoon near Vermillion Bay, LA, which is just south of Lafayette. Winds are forecast to be around 115 mph, making it a category 3 major hurricane. No matter what category the hurricane is, flooding, deadly storm surge, and destructive winds are expected in southern Louisiana. By late-Friday night, Delta will weaken to a tropical storm in southwest Mississippi.

LOCAL IMPACTS: The track of Delta has trended west over the past few model runs, and that may limit impacts somewhat across our area. 2-4 inches of rainfall is possible across our area, with some locally higher amounts possible. This could lead to flash flooding, but a widespread flash flooding event looks unlikely. Isolated tornadoes also look possible.

Winds will be sustained between 20 and 40 mph, and winds could occasionally gust to around 60 mph. As for timing, the chance for tropical storm-force winds (39+ mph) will arrive Friday evening and last through Saturday morning. The heaviest rain is expected Friday night, with rain tapering off through our Saturday morning. The chance of an isolated tornado or two will also be possible after the sun sets on Friday and before the sun rises on Saturday.

UNCERTAINTY IN THE FORECAST: We are still a few days away from seeing our greatest impacts from Hurricane Delta. This means the impacts and timing you just read above are still subject to change! Just because the models trended the center of Delta westward yesterday, doesn’t mean the models can’t trend it back to the east throughout the day today. Make sure to keep up to date with the latest forecast as nothing is set in stone just yet.

