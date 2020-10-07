Learn ways to keep your family safe with Fire Prevention Week

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - It is fire prevention week and the Meridian Fire Department is ensuring the safety of you and your family while at home.

Many house fires start in the kitchen. During this year’s fire prevention week, officials want to make sure you know what to do if it happens to you.

“Kitchen fires are still the number one causes of fire in the home,” Foy said.

It’s more than just preventing your house from burning down. It’s also to make sure children and adults alike don’t get burned while cooking.

“Being aware and staying in the kitchen when you’re cooking. Don’t let kids get within three feet of the stove,” Foy said.

There are some very important tips you need to know if a grease fire starts.

“If you do have a fire that starts in the grease, all you have to do is put a lid on it. If you use water on a grease fire, then you will only spread the fire. You definitely don’t want to use water,” Foy explained. “Sometimes people will pick up the pan and try to get it to the kitchen sink or outside. We don’t want you to do that either because that will spread the fire.”

One of the most important things a family can have is an exit strategy and a plan in case of a fire.

“Everybody needs to know how to get out of the house in case of a fire. Make sure you have that outdoor meeting place, so when everyone gets out they are in the same spot to call 911,” Foy said.

It’s also a good time to make sure you have working smoke detectors. If you don’t or yours are more than 10 years old, then the Meridian Fire Department will give you some for free if you live in the city limits.

If you live in the city of Meridian and are in need of a smoke alarm, you can call the Meridian Fire Department at 601-485-1822.

