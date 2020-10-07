Graveside service for Miss Linda Shadow will begin at 10:00 am Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Fellowship Baptist Church Cemetery, with the Reverend Paul Trosper officiating. Interment will follow graveside rites. In the case of inclement weather, the committal service will take place at the funeral home chapel. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Miss Shadow, 73, of Meridian, passed away, Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at her residence.

Miss Linda was retired as an elementary school educator after over 25 years, a position which was the joy of her life. She came home to care for her family in their times of need. Miss Linda was a devoted Christian and put God first and foremost in her life; she also fiercely loved and cared for each member of her family.

Miss Linda is survived by her brother, Don Shadow (Jean); sisters-in-law, Betty Shadow and Mary Shadow as well as a host of special nieces, nephews, and close friends.

Miss Shadow is preceded in death by her parents, J.T. and Azalee Shadow; siblings, Tommy Shadow, Jeanette Ashmore, Myrna Cook, and Kenneth Shadow; as well as brothers-in-law, Gene Cook and Bill Ashmore.

Honorary pallbearers will be Ken Roberts, Clark Kirby, Michael Shadow, Will Shadow, Ian Turner, and Tabari Humphries.

The family suggests memorials be made as donations to the Anderson Regional Medical Center Cancer Benevolence Fund in lieu of flowers.

Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at robertbarhamffh.com.

Facial coverings are required to attend services.

