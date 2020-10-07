Advertisement

Local power companies monitoring Hurricane Delta

Hurricane Delta
Hurricane Delta(WTOK)
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -It’s been an active hurricane season and local power companies are prepared for whatever Mother Nature throws at us. Mississippi Power is watching the track of Hurricane Delta closely.

“We’re going to call in the resources that help us get the lights back on as quick as possible if there is an impact to southeast Mississippi; if not, we’re going to be able to share our resources,” said Jeff Shepard, the spokesman for Mississippi Power.

It’s important to be prepared for power outages should one occur. This includes bottled water, batteries, and flashlights.

“One other thing that I would encourage customers to do, and this is specifically for Mississippi Power customers, is you could go sign up for outage alerts on our website," Shepard said. "And so if you do experience a loss of power- and that’s any day of the year, not just necessarily during a storm- but you could get a text message, you could get an email, you’ll get a notification that the power is out with an estimated time of restoration.”

The East Mississippi Electric Power Association is also watching the storm closely.

“All of our crews are on standby for the weekend, we are preparing equipment, getting everything loaded up, and ready to respond as necessary,” said Julie Boles, the director of marketing and communications for EMEPA.

The EMEPA website has information like generator safety, a power outage map, and more.

“We have a storm center on our website which provides helpful safety resources for preparing your home and your family before, during, and after a storm,” Boles said.

Here is a link to each power company website: https://www.mississippipower.com/ and https://www.emepa.com/

