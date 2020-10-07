Advertisement

Lydia Hutcherson leads Lamar past Bayou Academy to open postseason play

The Lamar girls soccer team defeated Bayou Academy 2-1 in overtime to advance on to the second round of the MAIS Division II playoffs
By Ellie French
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Lamar senior Lydia Hutcherson wasn’t ready for the postseason to end.

The Lady Raiders hosted Bayou Academy for game one of the Midsouth Association of Independent Schools (MAIS) Division II playoffs.

Bayou Academy took a 1-0 lead in the 68th minute of the regulation, but Hutcherson would tie the score up off a free kick to send the game into overtime. The forward would score again with four minutes left in OT to give the Lady Raiders a 2-1 win over the Lady Colts.

The win sent Lamar to the second round of the playoffs where they will face the winner of Tuesday’s Pillow Academy-Starkville Academy game.

Lamar faced Starkville Academy twice this season in division play, defeating the Lady Vols 4-1 and 8-2.

The winner of Thursday’s match will advance on to the MAIS Division II state championship game. The contest is set to to take place Saturday at Madison-Ridgeland Academy, weather permitting.

