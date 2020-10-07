Advertisement

Meet & greet with elected officials in Philadelphia

The public met with their elected officials for a meet-and-greet dinner at the Bridges Venue.
By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Neshoba County, Miss. (WTOK) - Several elected officials gathered in Philadelphia Tuesday for a meet-and-greet, as well as to discuss the issues that matter most to voters.

“It’s very important to vote. We want the people to be informed that is why we have our officials here to answer questions,” said the chairman of the Neshoba County Republican Party, David Carter.

“Were going to be electing our commander in chief, United States Senator, members of Congress, members of state Supreme Court and members of our circuit court bench,” said Congressman Michael Guest represents the 3rd District of Mississippi.

“I think people are excited. They want to come out and be part of this process. I believe the people here in our community want to see their elected leaders working together for the betterment of their community. They want to continue to see our communities remain great places to live, worship and raise a family,” said Guest.

Congressman Michael Guest spoke on President Donald Trump’s health. He said that COVID-19 should be taken seriously.

“If the president can be affected then any one of us can. I am excited to see the president return to the white house. He’s been released from the hospital. I hope that he can return to the campaign trail and continue to focus on rebuilding our country,” said Guest.

Among the elected officials to speak was Congressman Michael Guest followed by State Supreme Court Justice Kenny Griffis- who is seeking re-election.

“I’m out in the district taking my case to the voters about the Supreme Court. Educating people about the importance of the Supreme Court as well as the Supreme Court Justice election on the ballot in November. It’s my honor to continue to serve the people of East Mississippi the way I have for 18 years. I ask for their vote,” said Mississippi Supreme Court Justice Kenny Griffis.

Each speaker addressed the audience, talking about their accomplishments, experience, and goals.

The event also introduced the newly formed teenage republicans and we spoke with one of the young members.

“It is surreal to be here at 15 years old surrounded by congressman, state officials, elected officials, and county officials. The chairman of the republican David Carter has been really great to us. It is awesome to be here,” said teen republican, Ty Martin.

The event was hosted by the Neshoba County Republican Party.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

