Mississippi State Fair begins

The Mississippi State Fair opens at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
By Ashley Garner
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The gates of the Mississippi State Fair will open Wednesday at 5 p.m.

That decision has been met with some controversy given the pandemic and the risk of spreading COVID-19. The fair has enforced some precautions in reducing the spread of the virus.

The fair rides will be sanitized before people are allowed to get on. In between rides, fair workers will also sanitize the seats.

Other safety precautions include the spreading out of booths, markers on the ground to ensure social distancing, and the placement of hand sanitizing stations throughout the fairgrounds.

Agriculture Commissioner Andy Gipson says safety is a top priority for fairgoers this year. He says everyone can expect the same fair traditions when they come just to include the safety precautions.

Fair employees and vendors are required to wear masks, however, there is no mask requirement for fair attendees though they are recommended.

