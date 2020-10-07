Missouri vs. No. 16 LSU moved to Columbia, Mo. due to Hurricane Delta

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFB) - The Missouri vs. No. 16 LSU football game has been moved from Baton Rouge to Columbia, Mo. due to Hurricane Delta, officials with the Southeastern Conference (SEC) announced Wednesday, Oct. 7.

Hurricane Delta, a Category 4 storm, is expected to impact the Baton Rouge area late Friday, Oct. 9 into early Saturday, Oct. 10. The game was originally scheduled for 8 p.m. Saturday in Tiger Stadium.

University officials say the game will now be played at 11 a.m. Saturday Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium on Missouri’s campus in Columbia, Mo.

“Due to the pending impact of Hurricane Delta on Louisiana and the surrounding area, it is in the best interest for the safety of everyone involved to move the game to Columbia,” SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said. “It was critical to relocate the game to an SEC campus where SEC COVID-19 management protocols are in place and readily applied. I appreciate the cooperation of the schools who are working closely to make the appropriate operational adjustments in order to prioritize the health and safety of our student-athletes while accommodating this change in the schedule.”

SEC officials say they are continuing to monitor Hurricane Delta’s path and are in communication with SEC schools to “evaluate its potential impact on other athletic events this week.”

LSU Athletic Director Scott Woodard issued the following statement Wednesday:

“While we are disappointed to not play in Tiger Stadium this weekend, Hurricane Delta’s current path and the need to play in a venue with SEC COVID-19 protocols in place made this change an absolute necessity. I want to thank Missouri Athletic Director Jim Sterk for accommodating this on such short notice and Commissioner Sankey for his continued leadership of our conference. I also want to thank those in other cities and venues who reached out to assist, including Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins and his staff. Our thoughts and prayers are with all those in the path of this dangerous storm. Be safe.”

The game will be televised by ESPN on one of its platforms. More information on the game’s TV schedule will be released in the coming days.

This will be the first time LSU has played football in Columbia, Mo. in the program’s 127-year history.

