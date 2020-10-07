New sentencing ordered for woman convicted in kids' deaths

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - An Alabama appeals court ordered a new hearing for a woman convicted of killing her two stepchildren.

The Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals ordered the new hearing for Heather Leavell Keaton because she wasn’t allowed to speak on her own behalf before being sentenced to death in 2015.

The 31-year-old Keaton was convicted of capital murder in the death of 3-year-old Chase DeBlase and manslaughter in the death of 4-year-old Natalie DeBlase.

Prosecutors say the children were tortured, gagged and choked to death. Their bodies were found in remote areas near Citronelle, Ala., and Vancleave, Miss.