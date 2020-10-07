Advertisement

New sentencing ordered for woman convicted in kids' deaths

The Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals ordered the new hearing for Heather Leavell Keaton.
The Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals ordered the new hearing for Heather Leavell Keaton.(MGN)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - An Alabama appeals court ordered a new hearing for a woman convicted of killing her two stepchildren.

The Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals ordered the new hearing for Heather Leavell Keaton because she wasn’t allowed to speak on her own behalf before being sentenced to death in 2015.

The 31-year-old Keaton was convicted of capital murder in the death of 3-year-old Chase DeBlase and manslaughter in the death of 4-year-old Natalie DeBlase.

Prosecutors say the children were tortured, gagged and choked to death. Their bodies were found in remote areas near Citronelle, Ala., and Vancleave, Miss.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Coronavirus in Mississippi: MSDH reports 563 new cases, 24 new deaths

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WTOK Staff
So far, 3,051 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

News

Local power companies monitoring Hurricane Delta

Updated: 2 hours ago
It’s been an active hurricane season and local power companies are prepared for whatever Mother Nature throws at us.

Local

West Alabama Works to hold community outreach events

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WTOK Staff
One is set for Thursday in Livingston.

Politics

Demopolis runoff election results

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WTOK Staff
Businessman Woody Collins won the Tuesday runoff.

Latest News

State

Mississippi State Fair begins

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Ashley Garner
The gates open at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Hurricane

Hurricane and Tropical Storm Watches go up for parts of the Gulf Coast

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Andrew Samet
Hurricane Delta is forecast to make landfall over the central Louisiana coastline by Friday afternoon.

Weather

Today's Weather - Andrew Samet - October 7th, 2020

Updated: 8 hours ago
Sunshine as well as a few clouds.

Hurricane

Hurricane Delta to make landfall Friday afternoon in Louisiana

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Andrew Samet
As of the 4 a.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Hurricane Delta has sustained winds of 115 mph right off the coast of Mexico.

News

Meet & greet with elected officials in Philadelphia

Updated: 14 hours ago
Meet & greet with elected officials in Philadelphia

News

Meet & greet with elected officials in Philadelphia

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Nicholas Brooks
The public met with their elected officials for a meet-and-greet dinner at the Bridges Venue.