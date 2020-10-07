A memorial service for Rachel Nicole Manasco will be held Friday, October 9, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Ms. Rachel Nicole Manasco, age 35, of Meridian, MS passed away Saturday, October 3, 2020.

Survivors include her parents, Gary Manasco (Cheryl) and Sharon Wyche (Tony); siblings, Abby Manasco, Dustin Thompson, and Rebecca Coker; grandparents, Buddy Manasco, Charlie Senior (Sherry) and Donna Denison (Chuck); a host of extended family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Ansie Manasco.

Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at robertbarhamffh.com.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home 6300 Hwy 39 North Meridian, MS 39305 PH:601-693-8482 Fax:601-693-8721