Reeves announces state of emergency ahead of Delta

Hurricane Delta (NOAA via AP)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves declared a State of Emergency in anticipation of damage from Hurricane Delta. Landfall is expected along the Louisiana coast on Friday afternoon as a major hurricane.

At this time, the heaviest rain and strongest wind is projected to be felt Friday afternoon through midday Saturday across southwest Mississippi and further north along the Mississippi River.

Storm Team 11 Chief Meteorologist Stephen Bowers says as of Wednesday afternoon conditions appear favorable for strengthening of Delta to continue through Thursday and into early Friday before it moves over some cooler water near the Louisiana Gulf Coast on Friday. The timing has shifted a bit, and landfall looks likely between about 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. Friday just southwest of Lafayette, Louisiana. That’s a 50-75 mile shift to the west of Tuesday. These small shifts happen sometimes. The bigger shifts as we saw a few weeks ago with Hurricane Sally are not as common, and we haven’t seen that at all so far with Hurricane Delta.

Stephen says occasional showers can begin increasing Thursday night after 9-10 p.m. at the earliest, and they’ll be on-and-off through Friday. The biggest impact day for us is Saturday. The biggest tornado threat is likely to stay west of us over the Mississippi River Delta. We can still get some 15-30 mph winds with higher gusts. The biggest wind and tornado threat locally will be around Philadelphia and Louisville. Rain is almost a guarantee. The shift west of the track will help to limit the biggest rain impact for us. We’ll end up getting 1-3 inches and less than that over west Alabama.

On the coast, 115-120 mph winds can blast Louisiana. The storm is really compact, so hurricane-force winds only extend outward about 35 miles from the center at last check. Tropical-storm-force winds extend out about 125 miles from the center. That wind area will shrink, but the rain will expand away from the center after landfall as Delta weakens. Storm surge on the coast can top 11 feet around Morgan City. Water can rise two or three feet as far away as Mobile Bay. The beaches will be extremely dangerous from Mexico to Florida this weekend. Wind energy from Hurricane Delta transfers into the water and generates swells. The swells cause dangerous waves, rip currents, and coastal flooding. The wind damage will be significant. Tornadoes are possible, too, but hurricane-spawned tornadoes are usually weak and short-lived. The damage from them is hard to distinguish from the hurricane wind damage.

Read the State of Emergency declaration below:

The governor will have a press briefing about the storm Thursday at the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency.

