Graveside services for Roy Dewayne “Oneton” Turner, 43, of Ward will be held at 4:00 P.M., Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at Pleasant Hill Cemetery with Rev. Johnathon Johnson officiating. There will be no visitation.

Mr. Turner passed away Sunday, October 4, 2020, at Anderson Regional Medical Center in Meridian, Mississippi. He was born December 10, 1976, in Meridian to Willie Roy Turner and Doris Gilbert Turner.

He is survived by his wife, Mary L. Turner of Ward; mother, Doris G. Turner of Ward; daughters, Sierra Johnson (Jabory) of Pennington; and Alexis Nicole Turner of Butler; step-children, Torey Steele and Benjamin Steele; brothers, Chris Turner (Anna), Ricky Mitchum; sisters, Brenda Turner Pitts (Brenda); Pamela Diane Manley (Greg), Thersa A. Turner; and Shelby Chapman; grandchild, Juvion “Chunky Monkey” Johnson; niece, Christina Averette; great-niece, Annah “Baby Girl” Figueroa; great nephew,

Bradley “Rod Knocker” Figueroa.

He was preceded in death by his father, Willie Roy Turner; and brother, Leon Dwight Turner.

Pallbearers: Tyler Black, Greg Manley, Thomas Jenkins, Jabory Johnson, Michael Blackmon, Christopher Turner, Dalton Turner, and Justin Butler

Honorary Pallbearers: Cory Allen, Randy Gilbert, Ronnie Gilbert, Ricky Richardson, William, and William “Lil Rebel” Grayson.

Memorials may be made to Bumpers Funeral Home at PO Box 705, Butler, Alabama 36904, to assist the family with funeral expenses.

