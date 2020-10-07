Advertisement

Two food chains coming to the North Hills area

Burger King and Popeye's coming soon.
Burger King and Popeye's coming soon.
By Janae' Hancock
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - There has been a lot of energy and development in the North Hills area recently centered around new restaurants and places for families.

In the past few months, PJ’s coffee shop, Don Cheques Authentic Mexican restaurant and Jack’s restaurant have all opened in the North Hills area. Now, two more food chains will follow suit. Work is well underway on a new Popeye’s chicken and ground has been cleared for a new Burger King.

Community Development Director, Laura Carmichael says, “It not only provides jobs for our community, but it also provides economic development as far as taxes that come in from those who visit. Those who spend their dollars to eat at these restaurants. And, it provides variety. It’s a quality of life for our community.”

Construction on the new North Hills Popeye’s is slated to be complete in a couple of months.

