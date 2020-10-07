West Alabama Works to hold community outreach events

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WTOK) - West Alabama Works is on the road through Oct. 16, taking its career development and job seeker services to Livingston Thursday and making stops in coming days to Greene, Marengo and Tuscaloosa counties.

“We know that many people are still looking for jobs amid COVID-19, so we want to take our services directly to the people in a safe way,” said Black Belt Workforce Center Coordinator Tammi Holley.

All events will take place outside, and social distancing and face coverings will be enforced.

This event will highlight the Black Belt region, which is one of the most underemployed and impoverished areas of Alabama. Greene County’s unemployment rate is 14.4 percent, while the state’s average is 7.9 percent.

West Alabama Works' mobile workforce units will be used to assist attendees applying for jobs or training opportunities. The outreach team will help attendees enter CareerConnect, West Alabama Works' state-of-the-art job application portal. Career Connect links job applicants to in-demand careers in West Alabama, working with over 16 competitive employers in the automotive, manufacturing, healthcare, hospitality and construction industries.

Here is the schedule:

Location Date Time Livingston Market Place, 1303 N. Washington St., Livingston Oct. 8 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. First United Methodist Church, 1404 Main Street, Greensboro Oct. 14 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Black Belt Workforce Center, 1048 Bailey Drive, Demopolis Oct. 15 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuscaloosa Career Center, 2020 Skyland Drive, Tuscaloosa Oct. 16 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

West Alabama Works is the region’s workforce development organization, housed within the Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama.

