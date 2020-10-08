Graveside services for Bobby L. “Bob” Boykin, 73, of Meridian will be held Thursday, October 8, 2020, at 11:00 A.M. at the Providence Cemetery. Visitation will be at the cemetery at 10:30 A.M.

Mr. Boykin passed away Monday, October 5, 2020, at Anderson Regional Medical Center in Meridian. He was born on March 26, 1947 to Bill and Stella Boykin. He worked many years as an inspector on the pipeline. Mr. Boykin was an avid hunter and fisherman. He loved spending time cutting grass. He was always concerned about helping others in any way that he could. Mr. Boykin was a veteran of the U. S. Army.

He is survived by his devoted companion, Tina Herrod; son, Jeff Boykin of Meridian; son, Joshua Boykin of Meridian; son, Justin Boykin of Meridian; brothers, Billy J. Boykin (Peggy) of Fordtown; Buddy Brad Boykin (Martha) of Meridian; and Bruce Boykin (Diane) of Lisman; sisters, Sybil L. Boykin of Lisman; Ruth Lawson of Monroe, La; Myrtle Merle Boykin of Thomasville; and Marie “Molly” Hoidahl of Meridian; grandchildren, Justin L. Boykin, Hunter Boykin, Russell Boykin, and Selena Boykin.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Stella Boykin; wife, Brenda Louise Garner Boykin; and brother, Joe Boykin.

Pallbearers are Bama Bonner, Mike McQueen, Tell Matuszewski, Greg Boykin, Andre Boykin, Justin Hunter, Russell Boykin, and Billy J. Boykin, Jr.

Visit bumpersfuneralhome.com to sign the online register and post condolences to the family.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of Butler.Bumpers Funeral Home

302 Vanity Fair Avenue

P.O. Box 705

Butler, Alabama 36904

PHONE: 205-45-2515

FAX: 205-459-4850