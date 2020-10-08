Buddy Watch Walk brings Veterans suicide awareness to Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Walking for a cause. That’s what a handful of United States military veterans are doing as they walk a little more than 600 miles from Jackson, Mississippi to Tybee Island, Georgia. Their walk and message brought them to Meridian Thursday.

“All the issues that are plaguing our veterans to commit suicide at a horrific rate," said John Ring, the organizer of the Buddy Watch Walk. "You know we carry a Mission 22 flag but the VFW put it out just recently because of the pandemic, actually veteran suicide is closer to 26 veterans a day committing suicide.”

“The reason I’m doing this walk in my personal, humble opinion is to bring awareness to see how veterans are treated after the combat and after coming back from deployments,” said Paco Baltazar, part of the group of vets and walkers. "I’m not talking about my generations, but the young guys that are coming back. They’re 20 and 21 years old. They need the help.

Baltazar was very passionate about the help the veterans need, especially the very young ones. “These guys are young kids, 17 or 18 years old going to combat. They come back all fractured. They’re not broken. They’re fractured. There’s a fix and a way to do it. So I believe the VA is dropping the ball really bad and I want to be part of that team that’s gonna go and help these kids.”

Ring says even though the Buddy Watch Walk is only in it’s second year, the message is getting out there. “It’s growing like a family and every time we do something like this and every time we go out it grows and so I’m honored to have the veterans with me who are out here and who I’ve met across the country doing this with me. Like I say, we’re going to keep going the 601 miles and on March 25th, 2022, we’re gonna walk across Europe.”

The group will spend the weekend in the Queen City before resuming their walk on Monday. Their journey ends on December 3rd in Tybee Island, Georgia. If you’d like more information or help them out, go to buddywatchwalk.com

