Advertisement

Celtic Warrior Challenge postponed due to Hurricane Delta

The Celtic Warrior Challenge at Bonita Lakes has been postponed to Nov. 21
The Celtic Warrior Challenge at Bonita Lakes has been postponed to Nov. 21(Celtic Warrior Challenge)
By Ellie French
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Celtic Warrior Challenge planned for Saturday at Bonita Lakes has been postponed due to the threat of bad weather related to Hurricane Delta.

In a video posted to the event’s Facebook page, race director Julie Wolff shared the decision to postpone the event until Nov. 21

“Judging by what we have seen it is sadly in the best interest and safety of our racers to postpone our event for this weekend,” Wolff said in the video. “It was a very tough decision for us but we have a lot of racers traveling in from areas that are going to be effected by the storm and we want to make sure everyone is safe.”

Current registrants will transfer to the new date of Nov. 21 unless they would like to defer to spring 2021.

To stay up to date with information regarding the Celtic Warrior Challenge, click here.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Ole Miss-Alabama game time adjusted because of Hurricane Delta

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By WBRC Staff
The change in start time was made to provide a forecast for better game conditions.

Sports

West Lauderdale teacher completes 444-mile cycle race

Updated: 13 hours ago
West Lauderdale teacher completes 444-mile cycle race

Sports

Sports 10PM - October 7, 2020

Updated: 13 hours ago
Sports 10PM - October 7, 2020

Sports

West Lauderdale teacher completes 444-mile cycle race

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Ellie French
Ed Abdella completed the Natchez Trace 444, a 444-mile bike ride that stretches across three states

Latest News

Sports

Lady Wildcats win final home game of their season

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Travis Pettis
Wildcats sweep the Trojans in three straights to win the final home game of the season

Sports

Sports 6PM - October 7, 2020

Updated: 18 hours ago
Sports 6PM - October 7, 2020

Sports

Missouri vs. No. 16 LSU moved to Columbia, Mo. due to Hurricane Delta

Updated: 22 hours ago
Hurricane Delta is expected to impact the Baton Rouge area late Friday

Sports

Sports 10PM - October 6, 2020

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 1:36 AM CDT
Sports 10PM - October 6, 2020

Sports

Lydia Hutcherson leads Lamar past Bayou Academy to open postseason play

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 10:53 PM CDT
|
By Ellie French
The Lady Raiders will play again Thursday for a shot at competing in the MAIS Division II title game

Sports

Acuña HR, plunked again, Braves top Marlins 9-5 to open NLDS

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 9:42 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The Braves improved to 3-0 this postseason after sweeping the Reds in the wild-card round for their first playoff series win since 2001.