Celtic Warrior Challenge postponed due to Hurricane Delta

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Celtic Warrior Challenge planned for Saturday at Bonita Lakes has been postponed due to the threat of bad weather related to Hurricane Delta.

In a video posted to the event’s Facebook page, race director Julie Wolff shared the decision to postpone the event until Nov. 21

“Judging by what we have seen it is sadly in the best interest and safety of our racers to postpone our event for this weekend,” Wolff said in the video. “It was a very tough decision for us but we have a lot of racers traveling in from areas that are going to be effected by the storm and we want to make sure everyone is safe.”

Current registrants will transfer to the new date of Nov. 21 unless they would like to defer to spring 2021.

To stay up to date with information regarding the Celtic Warrior Challenge, click here.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.