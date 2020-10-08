COVID-19 in Mississippi: 102,819 cases, 3,074 deaths reported by health dept.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 102,819. The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed 578 new cases and 23 new deaths Thursday.

So far, 3,074 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

The number of tests administered in the state totals 904,005 as of October 3. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.

An estimated 90,577 people have recovered from the virus.

Here’s a snapshot of the numbers in east Mississippi counties:

County Cases Deaths LTC Facility Cases LTC Facility Deaths Clarke 634 48 90 25 Kemper 299 15 39 9 Lauderdale 2157 128 261 74 Neshoba 1665 109 125 38 Newton 805 26 39 9 Wayne 946 21 59 10

MSDH has a hotline open 24 hours, 7 days a week for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

