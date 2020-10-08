Advertisement

COVID-19 in Mississippi: 102,819 cases, 3,074 deaths reported by health dept.

The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed 578 new cases and 23 new deaths Thursday.
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 102,819. The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed 578 new cases and 23 new deaths Thursday.

So far, 3,074 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

The number of tests administered in the state totals 904,005 as of October 3. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.

An estimated 90,577 people have recovered from the virus.

Click here for county-by-county totals.

Here’s a snapshot of the numbers in east Mississippi counties:

CountyCasesDeathsLTC Facility CasesLTC Facility Deaths
Clarke634489025
Kemper29915399
Lauderdale215712826174
Neshoba166510912538
Newton80526399
Wayne946215910

MSDH has a hotline open 24 hours, 7 days a week for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.

