Hurricane Delta now in the Gulf, heading toward Louisiana

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Hurricane Delta weakened to a category one hurricane over the southern Gulf of Mexico Wednesday afternoon. That weakening is likely temporary. Conditions are favorable for another period of strengthening through Thursday and early Friday.

The wind shear will relax, and Delta will likely begin strengthening again late tonight. Conditions appear favorable for strengthening to continue through Thursday and into early Friday before Delta moves over some cooler water near the Louisiana Gulf Coast on Friday. The timing has shifted a bit, and landfall looks likely between about 1 PM AND 4 PM Friday just southwest of Lafayette, Louisiana. That’s a 50-75 mile shift to the west of yesterday. These small shifts happen sometimes. The bigger shifts as we saw a few weeks ago with Hurricane Sally are not as common, and we haven’t seen that at all (so far) with Hurricane Delta.

IMPACT IN EAST MISSISSIPPI AND WEST ALABAMA

The primary impact day is Saturday. Occasional showers can begin increasing Thursday night after 9-10 PM (at the earliest), and they’ll be on-and-off through Friday. The biggest impact day for us is Saturday. I really think the biggest tornado threat will stay west of us over the Mississippi River Delta. The threat is “low but not no.” We can still get some 15-30 mph winds with higher gusts. The biggest wind and tornado threat locally will be around Philadelphia and Louisville. Rain is almost a guarantee. The shift west of the track will help to limit the biggest rain impact for us. We’ll end up getting 1-3 inches - less over West Alabama.

IMPACT ON THE LOUISIANA COAST

On the coast, 105-115 mph winds can blast Louisiana. The storm is really compact, so hurricane-force winds only extend outward about 35 miles from the center at last check. Tropical-storm-force winds extend out about 125 miles from the center. That wind area will shrink, but the rain will expand away from the center after landfall as Delta weakens. Storm surge on the coast can top 11 feet around Morgan City. Water can rise two or three feet as far away as Mobile Bay. The beaches will be extremely dangerous from Mexico to Florida this weekend. Wind energy from Hurricane Delta transfers into the water and generates swells. The swells cause dangerous waves, rip currents, and coastal flooding. The wind damage will be significant. Tornadoes are possible, too, but hurricane-spawned tornadoes are usually weak and short-lived. The damage from them is hard to distinguish from the hurricane wind damage.

OUR NEXT 24 HOURS

This evening will be mostly clear. We will cool to the upper 60s and lower 70s by 10 PM. Clouds will begin building from the south overnight. The low temperature by morning will be near 61 degrees. On Thursday, clouds will gradually thicken up. A couple of stray showers are possible after 2 PM south of I-20. The high temperature will be near 87 degrees. Areas of rain will begin increasing after 9 PM.

