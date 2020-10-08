Hurricane Delta on track for Louisiana landfall on Friday evening

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Hurricane Delta is on track to make landfall along the Southwest Louisiana Coast on Friday evening.

On The Coast

The biggest inconsistency in the forecast has been the timing, but small shifts to the west have also been noted since Tuesday. The latest timing adjustment shows landfall before 7 PM Friday evening near Cameron, Louisiana. Of course, the exact landfall location can shift. Also remember that hurricanes are not individual points on a map. In this case, hurricane-force winds extend out 35 miles from the center. Tropical-storm-force winds extend out 125 miles from the center. Storm surge can top 11 feet east of the center of Hurricane Delta.

Local Impacts

For us, outer bands of rain will begin sweeping from south to north over us on Friday afternoon, especially after 2 PM. Winds above the ground are favorable for a couple brief tornadoes. The tornado threat will last through Saturday morning and then diminish between about noon and 3 PM Saturday. These rain bands can also bring brief bursts of heavy rain and wind gusts to over 30 mph.

Our Next 24 Hours

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a chance for a few showers. That doesn’t mean everyone will get rain. The low temperature by morning will be near 69 degrees. Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy with a few showers. Rain and storms will increase after 2 PM, bringing potential for a couple of tornadoes and gusty winds. The high temperature will be near 83 degrees.

