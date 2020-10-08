Advertisement

Hyde-Smith, Espy on priorities in Washington

Mississippi’s U.S. Senate candidates were asked what they want to see prioritized.
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The President’s position on the next round of stimulus relief funding has gained a lot of attention in the last 24 hours. He first tweeted negotiations should be halted but later said he was ready to sign a stimulus bill.

“It needs to go ahead and happen, you know," said resident Sam Hawkins. "I hate when they keep pushing it off. People are out here still struggling every day and there’s a lots of jobs still closed.”

Mike Espy, the Democrat nominee, says he was first disappointed, then angry, to see the president’s back and forth on the issue.

“I’m worried about the common folks. The least of these. They’re suffering," said Espy. "They need the assurance of knowing our federal government will bring relief again until we can finally get this pandemic under control. We need money for rural hospitals. We need money for the unemployed and we need a holistic approach. We do not need an incremental approach.”

Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith agrees they shouldn’t wait till after the election but puts the blame on the Democrats.

“The Republicans passed a bill while we were there and we had to have 60 votes and we didn’t get the 60 votes and so it died," said Hyde-Smith. "And that bill really needs to be passed. We need to put politics to the side. We need to get the stimulus package passed because we need these unemployment benefits. We need these paycheck protection plans that we had. We need those things out to people in Mississippi and that didn’t happen.”

But what about the other element of the President’s comments Tuesday? The idea of shifting focus to confirming Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. The candidates have a clear split on this issue.

“We are very excited about confirming supreme court Judge Amy Coney Barrett and that is important and it does take precedence," said Hyde-Smith. "Let’s focus on what we can get done.”

“We’re rushing and rushing to put Judge Barrett on the Supreme Court. It’s just too fast,” Espy said.

