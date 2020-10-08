Advertisement

Ivey rescinds mandatory evacuation order

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey(WSFA)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTOK) - Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has issued a second supplemental State of Emergency as it relates to Hurricane Delta. Effective immediately, the mandatory-evacuation provision contained in section 1 of her first supplemental emergency proclamation is rescinded.

The governor’s office said it has spoken with coastal mayors and county commissioners of Mobile and Baldwin counties, and all are in agreement.

“As Hurricane Delta continues making its way toward the Gulf Coast, projections have become evident and remained fairly consistent in that Southwest Louisiana looks to be in the direct path of this storm," said Ivey. "Louisiana is still recovering from Hurricane Laura, and they certainly remain in our thoughts as they brace for yet another impactful hurricane. I have reached out to Governor John Bel Edwards, as well as Governor Greg Abbott to offer our prayers and support. I remind folks in Alabama to continue monitoring the hurricane for any potential storm surge and heavy rain. Stay safe, everyone.”

Read the governor’s order below:

