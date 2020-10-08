A memorial service for John Michael “Mike” Guinn, 70, of Pennington will be held Sunday, October 11, 2020, at 2 P.M. at the Ebenezer Baptist Church in Pennington with Rev. Randy Abston officiating.

Mr. Guinn passed away Saturday, October 3, 2020, at Sumter Health and Rehab in York, Alabama. He was born October 7, 1949, in Sylacauga, Alabama.

Mr. Guinn was retired from the U.S. Air Force after 22 years of service to his country. He is a Vietnam and Desert Storm Veteran. After his military career, he worked at Georgia Pacific in Pennington in the shipping department for 10 years.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Molly Guinn of Pennington; and three brothers, Keith Guinn (Margaret) of Butler; Paul Guinn (Janice) of Panama City, FL; and Bruce Guinn (Conneta) of Tuscaloosa; and many other family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made the Alzheimer’s Association (Alz.org).

