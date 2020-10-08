Advertisement

John Michael “Mike” Guinn

John Michael "Mike" Guinn
By Letisha Young
Published: Oct. 8, 2020
A memorial service for John Michael “Mike” Guinn, 70, of Pennington will be held Sunday, October 11, 2020, at 2 P.M. at the Ebenezer Baptist Church in Pennington with Rev. Randy Abston officiating.

Mr. Guinn passed away Saturday, October 3, 2020, at Sumter Health and Rehab in York, Alabama. He was born October 7, 1949, in Sylacauga, Alabama.

Mr. Guinn was retired from the U.S. Air Force after 22 years of service to his country. He is a Vietnam and Desert Storm Veteran. After his military career, he worked at Georgia Pacific in Pennington in the shipping department for 10 years.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Molly Guinn of Pennington; and three brothers, Keith Guinn (Margaret) of Butler; Paul Guinn (Janice) of Panama City, FL; and Bruce Guinn (Conneta) of Tuscaloosa; and many other family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made the Alzheimer’s Association (Alz.org).

Visit bumpersfuneralhome.com to sign the online register and post condolences to the family.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of Butler.

Bumpers Funeral Home

505 4th West Avenue

P.O. Box 172

York, Alabama 36925

PHONE: 205-392-5081

FAX: 205-459-4850

bumpersfuneralhome@tds.net

Bumbers Funeral Home

