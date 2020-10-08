Lady Wildcats win final home game of their season

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The Meridian Wildcats volleyball team hosted the Northeast Lauderdale Trojans Wednesday evening in what would be the Wildcats final home game of the season.

The Knights got off to an early lead in the first set, but the Wildcats would come back by scoring 8 straight points to win the set.

Once the Wildcats gained momentum, they never gave it back. They would go on to sweep the Trojans in three straight sets(25-20, 25-10, 25-22) to win the match.

