Ole Miss-Alabama game time adjusted because of Hurricane Delta
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
OXFORD, Miss. (WBRC) - The kick-off for the Ole Miss-Alabama game will be 90 minutes later Saturday.
The SEC announced Thursday the kickoff time for the Alabama at Ole Miss football game in Oxford has been changed to 6:30 p.m. CT because of Hurricane Delta. The game was originally scheduled to start at 5 p.m.
The change in start time was made to provide a forecast for better game conditions.
The game will be televised by ESPN.
