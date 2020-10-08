Ole Miss-Alabama game time adjusted because of Hurricane Delta

OXFORD, Miss. (WBRC) - The kick-off for the Ole Miss-Alabama game will be 90 minutes later Saturday.

The SEC announced Thursday the kickoff time for the Alabama at Ole Miss football game in Oxford has been changed to 6:30 p.m. CT because of Hurricane Delta. The game was originally scheduled to start at 5 p.m.

The change in start time was made to provide a forecast for better game conditions.

The game will be televised by ESPN.

