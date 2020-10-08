Showers arrive late today, impacts from Delta to be felt Saturday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Thursday! A few showers look to arrive this afternoon and early evening, mainly south of I-20. Otherwise we look to see partly to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the mid-80s. Showers will come to an end before midnight tonight and temperatures will drop into the upper-60s by Friday morning. Rain becomes more likely on Friday, but most of the activity will be south of I-20.

Saturday is our impact day from Hurricane Delta. The track has continued to trend westward, putting our area out of the worst of the storm. We’ll see sustained winds between 15 and 30 mph, and an occasional 40 mph wind gust cannot be ruled out. 1-3 inches of rain is expected from Thursday through Sunday, with the highest amounts the further west and north you go across our area.

Flash flooding is unlikely. An isolated tornado or two cannot be entirely ruled out on Saturday, mainly during the morning hours and mainly north of I-20. A few showers will continue into our Sunday. A cold front is expected to move through on Tuesday and bring scattered showers that day. The frontal passage will then bring cooler air heading into Wednesday as morning lows return to the 50s by then.

