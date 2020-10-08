Supreme Court agrees to expedite Reeves’ appeal

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Supreme Court Thursday agreed to expedite an appeal filed by Gov. Tate Reeves in a lawsuit against him filed by House Speaker Philip Gun and state Rep. Jason White.

The lawsuit claimed Reeves acted outside of his authority on partial vetoes of two House bills, marking over the portions he disapproved with a red X while approving the rest of the bills.

Hinds County Chancellor Tiffany Grove agreed and ruled the partial vetoes were unconstitutional.

The bills covered school funding (House Bill 1700) and distribution of money from the CARES Act fund (House Bill 1782).

However, the court issued a separate order dismissing the governor’s motion for a stay without prejudice. It stated the governor should seek a stay in the lower trial court.

