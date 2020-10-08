Advertisement

WATCH: Governor, MEMA news conference

Satellite image of Hurricane Delta (NOAA via AP)
Satellite image of Hurricane Delta (NOAA via AP)(AP)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
PEARL, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves and state officials talk about the impact of Hurricane Delta on the state.

A state of emergency is already in place for Mississippi in the event it’s necessary for response after the hurricane moves through the state.

Reeves said the track of Delta is expected to be very similar to Hurricane Laura, as a category 2 hurricane with winds up to 105 miles per hour at landfall on the Louisiana coast near Cameron Parish.

It’s expected to affect Mississippi around 11 a.m. Friday near Mayersville with winds of 45-50 mph, generally south of Interstate 20 and west of I-55.

Southwest Mississippi may expect 4-6 inches of rain. In east Mississippi where impact will be much less intense, rainfall could be a half inch to 1.5 inches.

Mississippi Emergency Management executive director, Greg Michel, said 161,000 sandbags have been delivered to help south and southwest communities deal with storm surge and flooding, with teams on standby to respond within the state or to assist Louisiana.

Eleven shelters on standby to open Friday in case they are needed. But state officials urge any who need to evacuate their homes and have the option to stay with friends or relatives elsewhere to do so rather than a shelter, primarily due to the pandemic.

Michel urged residents across the state to be mindful of the weather forecast so that they will know of any changes that happen. Reeves reiterated that residents should pay attention and be aware.

