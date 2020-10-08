West Alabama Works! visits Livingston

LIVINGSTON, Ala. (WTOK) - West Alabama Works! set up outside the Livingston Market Place Thursday and spoke to people about job opportunities in the Black Belt region.

“We have a lot of companies that are looking for people who live in this area," said Lauren Collier, the workforce development outreach and program manager for West Alabama Works! "So we are having people register for our Career Connect system to help with employment and training, and we are also getting people registered to vote and getting registered with the census.”

The organization’s outreach team met with many Sumter County residents at the event.

“It’s been pretty steady, we’ve had a really good turnout," Collier said. "Pretty much since we got here at 9 a.m. we’ve had a steady flow of people coming through and have talked to some really good folks.”

Collier said the goal of the event is to bridge the gap between the available jobs in the region and the people searching for a job.

“There’s a skills gap as well, there’s a lot of folks that don’t have the training needed and so if folks need to know how to build up their resume, or they just need some experience, we can help with ready-to-work class at our community colleges and that’s free of charge."

This is one of many events that West Alabama Works! will put on in the near future.

“We’ve really been enjoying getting back out in the community," Collier said. "Through the summer we had virtual events, and this is the first time we’ve been able to be outside and talk to people, so that’s been really nice.”

Here’s a list of upcoming hiring events being put on by West Alabama Works!

Location Date Time First United Methodist Church, 1404 Main Street, Greensboro Oct. 14 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Black Belt Workforce Center, 1048 Bailey Drive, Demopolis Oct. 15 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuscaloosa Career Center, 2020 Skyland Drive, Tuscaloosa Oct. 16 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

