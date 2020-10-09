ADPH: More than 2,600 people have died from COVID-19 as over 163K test positive and more than 71K recover

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting 2,653 deaths related to COVID-19 in Alabama. The state says 2,496 of those deaths are confirmed to coronavirus while 157 are probable.

The ADPH reports there have been 163,465 total cases of coronavirus in Alabama - 143,900 being confirmed and 19,565 being probable. There have been 1,196,452 diagnostic tests conducted and 59,957 antibody tests. These numbers are as of Oct. 9.

In the last 14 days, 97,966 people have been tested and 1,613 positive cases have been reported.

Jefferson County has the most cases with 21,162 confirmed positives.

County Cases Deaths # Tested Choctaw 374 12 1670 Sumter 452 21 2744 Marengo 850 20 6320 Pickens 703 13 4537

The health department also reports 71,240 presumed recoveries in Alabama. Their definition of presumed recovery is if it’s been either (a) more than 14 days since a positive test without hospitalization or (b) more than 32 days since a positive test and the patient was hospitalized or if a hospitalization is unknown.

The state reports 17,989 people have been hospitalized since March 13. As of Oct. 9, there were 816 COVID-19 patients in hospitals.

Find more statistics at the Alabama Department of Public Health website. You may also view the dashboard by clicking here.

Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.