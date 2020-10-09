Advertisement

ADPH: More than 2,600 people have died from COVID-19 as over 163K test positive and more than 71K recover

The health department also reports 71,240 presumed recoveries in Alabama.
The health department also reports 71,240 presumed recoveries in Alabama.(MGN Online)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting 2,653 deaths related to COVID-19 in Alabama. The state says 2,496 of those deaths are confirmed to coronavirus while 157 are probable.

The ADPH reports there have been 163,465 total cases of coronavirus in Alabama - 143,900 being confirmed and 19,565 being probable. There have been 1,196,452 diagnostic tests conducted and 59,957 antibody tests. These numbers are as of Oct. 9.

In the last 14 days, 97,966 people have been tested and 1,613 positive cases have been reported.

Jefferson County has the most cases with 21,162 confirmed positives.

CountyCasesDeaths# Tested
Choctaw374121670
Sumter452212744
Marengo850206320
Pickens703134537

The health department also reports 71,240 presumed recoveries in Alabama. Their definition of presumed recovery is if it’s been either (a) more than 14 days since a positive test without hospitalization or (b) more than 32 days since a positive test and the patient was hospitalized or if a hospitalization is unknown.

The state reports 17,989 people have been hospitalized since March 13. As of Oct. 9, there were 816 COVID-19 patients in hospitals.

Find more statistics at the Alabama Department of Public Health website. You may also view the dashboard by clicking here.

Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

UN: New daily record as COVID-19 cases hit more than 350,000

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The WHO emergencies chief, Dr. Michael Ryan, acknowledged that even as COVID-19 continues to surge across the world, “there are no new answers.”

Coronavirus

COVID-19 in Mississippi: 103,681 cases, 3,080 deaths reported by health dept.

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WLBT Digital
The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed 862 new cases and 6 new deaths Friday.

Coronavirus

Enrollment drops worry public schools as pandemic persists

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By FREIDA FRISARO
Personal decisions could exacerbate the financial problems of public school systems that receive a set amount of state funding for every student they enroll, which are the vast majority.

National Politics

Trump refuses virtual debate, goes after Harris

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 6:24 PM CDT
|
The future of this election's presidential debates is unclear as Trump and Biden disagree over appearing in a virtual event.

Latest News

Coronavirus

‘We were rooting for her’: Nurse dies from COVID-19 complications after long battle

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 1:42 PM CDT
|
By KCAL/KCBS Staff
Friends, loved ones and colleagues are mourning the death of a Southern California nurse who died from COVID-19 complications this week.

Coronavirus

US could have enough COVID vaccine for everyone by March, April

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 1:30 PM CDT
|
By Ed Payne
The Trump administration’s Operation Warp Speed is tasked with the goal of producing 300 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

Coronavirus

HHS secretary says COVID vaccine available for every American by April 2021

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 1:17 PM CDT
|
HHS Sec. Alex Azar: "We project having enough for every American who wants a vaccine by March to April 2021."

Coronavirus

COVID-19 in Mississippi: 102,819 cases, 3,074 deaths reported by health dept.

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 11:25 AM CDT
The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed 578 new cases and 23 new deaths Thursday.

National

Veterans struggle with unemployment, health concerns amid pandemic

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 7:54 AM CDT
|
Veterans are grappling with unemployment and health concerns as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

Coronavirus

Wallen dropped as ‘SNL’ performer after breaking COVID rules

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 6:50 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
He apologized after he was shown on TikTok socializing maskless at a crowded bar and house party this past weekend in Alabama.