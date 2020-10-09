Advertisement

COVID-19 in Mississippi: 103,681 cases, 3,080 deaths reported by health dept.

The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed 862 new cases and 6 new deaths Friday.
By WLBT Digital
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 103,681. The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed 862 new cases and 6 new deaths Friday.

So far, 3,080 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

The number of tests administered in the state totals 904,005 as of October 3. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.

An estimated 90,577 people have recovered from the virus.

Click here for county-by-county totals.

Here’s a snapshot of the numbers in east Mississippi counties:

CountyCasesDeathsLTC Facility CasesLTC Facility Deaths
Clarke647489025
Kemper30315409
Lauderdale219912826174
Neshoba167610912538
Newton81127399
Wayne950215810

MSDH has a hotline open 24 hours, 7 days a week for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

