COVID-19 in Mississippi: 103,681 cases, 3,080 deaths reported by health dept.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 103,681. The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed 862 new cases and 6 new deaths Friday.

So far, 3,080 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

The number of tests administered in the state totals 904,005 as of October 3. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.

An estimated 90,577 people have recovered from the virus.

Here’s a snapshot of the numbers in east Mississippi counties:

County Cases Deaths LTC Facility Cases LTC Facility Deaths Clarke 647 48 90 25 Kemper 303 15 40 9 Lauderdale 2199 128 261 74 Neshoba 1676 109 125 38 Newton 811 27 39 9 Wayne 950 21 58 10

MSDH has a hotline open 24 hours, 7 days a week for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

