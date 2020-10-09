Demopolis assisted living center allows inside visitation

DEMOPOLIS, Ala. (WTOK) - Sonrise Specialty Care and Assisted Living in Demopolis began allowing porch visits in July, after months of completely restricting visitors due to COVID.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey’s recent decision allows loved ones inside rooms at nursing homes and assisted living centers like Sonrise.

Administrator Annette Dixon said although it’s exciting to restart the visits, the safety of her residents is a top priority.

“We are concerned about that. We’ve been so careful here at Sonrise and have been so blessed not to have an outbreak of COVID,” said Dixon. “We’re continually cleaning and sanitizing and educating our residents and our staff.”

Family members aren’t the only ones who are excited to enter the doors of Sonrise and engage with the residents there.

“We have lots of activities that are done by outsiders, church groups and home health and hospice companies that come in and play games with them and give them parties," said Dixon. "They love that; they can’t wait till that starts back.”

Marketing Consultant Leann Teel with Comfort Care Hospice said her staff used to visit Sonrise several times during the week and can’t wait to resume the fun activities.

“I am excited to be able to safely do this while wearing my mask, of course, and going through the temp checks and the questionnaires and what not,” said Teel. "It’s exciting to be able to have a little bit of normalcy back in my work life since the pandemic. "

Dixon said the home began allowing inside visitation this week.

