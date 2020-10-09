Graveside services for Dub Sparrow, 67, of Butler will be held Sunday, October 11, 2020, at 2 P.M. at Hopewell Cemetery in Lavaca with Rev. Joe Littlepage officiating. There will be no visitation.

Mr. Sparrow passed away Thursday, October 8, 2020, at Opp Health and Rehabilitation in Opp, Alabama. He was born July 31, 1953, in Butler, Alabama, to Robert Moody Sparrow and Jean Sproles Sparrow.

Survivors include Jane H. Sparrow of Butler; daughters, Jessica Suzanne Sparrow of Butler; and Rachael Jean Sparrow of Atlanta, GA; sister, Cather Reynolds (Larry) of Butler; and grandchildren, Tommy Cole Thompson; and Madison Scot Sweatman; abd aunt, Yvonne S. Flanagan.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Moody Sparrow and Dorothy Jean Sproles Sparrow; and brother, Stephen Evans Sparrow.

