Dub Sparrow

By Letisha Young
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Graveside services for Dub Sparrow, 67, of Butler will be held Sunday, October 11, 2020, at 2 P.M. at Hopewell Cemetery in Lavaca with Rev. Joe Littlepage officiating. There will be no visitation.

Mr. Sparrow passed away Thursday, October 8, 2020, at Opp Health and Rehabilitation in Opp, Alabama. He was born July 31, 1953, in Butler, Alabama, to Robert Moody Sparrow and Jean Sproles Sparrow.

Survivors include Jane H. Sparrow of Butler; daughters, Jessica Suzanne Sparrow of Butler; and Rachael Jean Sparrow of Atlanta, GA; sister, Cather Reynolds (Larry) of Butler; and grandchildren, Tommy Cole Thompson; and Madison Scot Sweatman; abd aunt, Yvonne S. Flanagan.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Moody Sparrow and Dorothy Jean Sproles Sparrow; and brother, Stephen Evans Sparrow.

Visit bumpersfuneralhome.com to sign the online register and post condolences to the family.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of Butler.

Bumpers Funeral Home

302 Vanity Fair Avenue

P.O. Box 705

Butler, Alabama 36904

PHONE: 205-45-2515

FAX: 205-459-4850

bumpersfuneralhome@tds.net

