Fundraiser for the military taking place at Brand New You Boutique

Brand New You Boutique
Brand New You Boutique(WTOK)
By Andrew Samet
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 4:05 PM CDT
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - This Saturday is ‘Percentage Day’ at Brand New You Boutique in Meridian. A percentage of the sales made in the store and online will go to two organizations that help members of the military.

“I just think it’s important to give back to those who have done so much for us," says Holly Brand, the co-owner of Brand New You Boutique and Miss Golden Triangle. "We wouldn’t be free without our military, and so we just wanted to be able to give back to them and thank them in any way that we possibly can during the pandemic.”

Brand will be selling masks, with each mask donated to a service member and all proceeds going to the Let’s Bring 'Em Home Organization. It’s a non-profit designed to ensure all military members can come home for Christmas.

“My brother serves in our Nation’s military as a United States Marine and he has told us stories about how a lot of his friends can’t afford to go home for Christmas and so they end up staying in the barracks alone,” Brand said.

Miss Lauderdale County’s Outstanding Teen Ainsley Sharp will be selling t-shirts and taking donations so that she can send care packages to our service men and women as part of Funding the Freight for American Heroes.

“And why I do that is because there’s several men and there’s several women out there that are deployed, they don’t have any family,” Sharp said. “That’s why they get in the military, so that they can have family and they can have acceptance. I do this so that they know that there’s someone out there that cares for them and there is someone out there who loves them and respects them.”

Sharp says this is important to her because the military runs deep in her family.

“My great-grandad, he fought at Pearl Harbor; my grandad, he fought at Vietnam; and my father, he’s in the military. He’s a flight nurse,” Sharp said.

Brand New You Boutique is located at 2500 North Hills Street and is open tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

