Hurricane Delta makes landfall in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Hurricane Delta made landfall Friday evening along the southwest Louisiana coast. It’s a hard hit by the hurricane and it’s especially problematic for the area where they are hyper-vulnerable given the state of affairs there after Hurricane Laura just six weeks ago.

Southwesterly wind shear along with the intrusion of dry air along the western flank of the hurricane has disrupted some of its tropical structure and helped weaken the storm through the day. Even the eye of the storm has looked somewhat ragged, especially when compared to the system’s structure on Thursday.

Even a Category 1 would not spare southwestern and south-central Louisiana from a crushing blow.

