Hurricane Delta to make landfall later today

Delta 4 a.m. Track Oct 9
Delta 4 a.m. Track Oct 9(WTOK)
By Andrew Samet
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 4:33 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - OVERVIEW: As of the 4 a.m. update from the National Hurricane Center, Hurricane Delta is still a powerful category 3 storm with sustained winds around 120 mph. Delta is forecast to make landfall in between Lake Charles and Lafayette by early this evening as a category 2 hurricane. The system will then track into northwest Mississippi by Saturday afternoon as a tropical depression.

LOCAL IMPACTS: We’ll see some of the far-outer bands of Hurricane Delta move through our area on our Friday. The center of the storm will be far enough a way that we will continue to get bursts of heavy rain bands at times tonight and into the day on Saturday. These rain bands will bring a threat of heavy rain, gusty winds, and the chance of an isolated spin-up tornado.

1-3 inches of rainfall is expected through Sunday evening. This will likely not lead to any flash flooding, but roads will be slick at times and the visibility will be sharply reduced when driving through that heavy rain. Winds will be sustained between 15 and 30 mph, with an occasional 40 mph wind gust possible. Isolated brief and weak tornadoes are possible from late-Friday night through mid-day on Saturday. A tornado cannot be entirely ruled out late this afternoon, but that is unlikely.

REST OF THE WEEK: We’ll see a chance of scattered showers on Sunday, and then rain chances will only sit around 10% Monday through Wednesday. Temperatures will be mild next week as high temperatures return to the 80s on Sunday and then stay there through Wednesday. A weak cold front will move through on Thursday, bringing a chance of isolated showers and a bit of a cool-down.

