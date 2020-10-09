Advertisement

Hurricane Delta weakens slightly, still a powerful storm

10 am Oct 9 Hurricane Delta Track
10 am Oct 9 Hurricane Delta Track(WTOK)
By Andrew Samet
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - OVERVIEW: Hurricane Delta has weakened slightly as of the 10 a.m. update from the National Hurricane Center. Winds are now at 115 mph, but this is still a category 3 major hurricane. Landfall is still expected just to the south and east of Lake Charles late this afternoon or early this evening. Winds at landfall are expected to be between 105 and 110 mph. Delta will weaken into a tropical storm overnight as it moves into northern Louisiana. It will then weaken into a tropical depression in northwest Mississippi.

LOCAL IMPACTS: Most of the area is dry late this morning. Showers will re-develop heading into the afternoon. A few thunderstorms are possible this afternoon as well. These could bring a threat of a brief spin-up tornado, but that is unlikely. Winds will begin to pick up after 7 tonight. Winds will be sustained between 15 and 30 mph, and winds could occasionally gust up to 40 mph. The tornado threat will be small overall, but the best chance of seeing a brief spin-up tornado will be from midnight tonight to noon on Saturday.

About 1-3 inches of rain is forecast to fall between now and Sunday. This rain should fall over a long enough period of time where flash flooding is unlikely. However, heavy rainfall will lead to slick roads and reduced visibility, so be sure to exercise caution on the roadways tonight and Saturday. Showers will continue Saturday afternoon, Saturday night, and on Sunday, but the tornado and heavy rain threat will be over by then.

