Juanita Jimerson Landrum

By Letisha Young
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Memorial services for Juanita Jimerson Landrum, 74, of Lusk will be held Sunday, October 11, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at Lusk Assembly of God with Rev. Johnathon Johnson officiating. Burial will follow the service in the Old Lusk Cemetery.

Mrs. Landrum passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at Choctaw General Hospital. She was born on May 9, 1946 in Butler to Vaiden and Velma Mosley Jimerson.

She is survived by her brother, Dwayne Jimerson (Carol); brother, Ike Jimerson (Lori); sister, Voncile Hunter (Johnny); step-daughter, Angie Bunnell; sister- in- law, Debbie Jimerson; special friend, Shara Mosley; special nieces, Lyndsey Schendel and Janae Jimerson; and many other nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Vaiden and Velma Mosley Jimerson; husband, Harold Martin Landrum; brother, James L. Jimerson; and sister, Sharon Jimerson.

Honorary Pallbearers include all her nephews and great-nephews.

Visit bumpersfuneralhome.com to sign the online register and post condolences to the family.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of Butler.

Bumpers Funeral Home

