MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A man was hit and killed by an 18-wheeler on the 154 mile marker on I-20/59 in Meridian Thursday evening at 5:30.

The Meridian Police Department said the man was walking down the eastbound lane and crossing over to the westbound lane when he was hit.

This incident is still under investigation.

