Meridian woman surprised with drive-by birthday parade

91-year-old woman celebrates birthday with drive-by celebration.
91-year-old woman celebrates birthday with drive-by celebration.(WTOK)
By Janae' Hancock
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Hattie Lewis Shadwick heard the sweet sounds of cheering and honking on her street as she celebrated her 91st birthday Thursday.

Friends and family surprised the Meridian native with her very own drive-by birthday parade. Even one of her classmates from her alma mater, T..J. Harris High School Class of 1948, stopped by to celebrate this special day with her.

“Feeling good with tears in my eyes. But I feel good with all of my surroundings, my children, my flowers, my food. I just don’t know what to do. But I say ‘thank you, Jesus,’ said Shadwick. "I give God all of the praises and thanks. God is so good. He is so wonderful. My children, my grandchildren, my friends, everything is so good to me.”

Hattie’s children wanted her to remember this day of celebration. She says she’s looking forward to what next year’s birthday has in store for her and her family.

