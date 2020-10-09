Advertisement

Mr. Ricky Gene Bell

Ricky Gene Bell
By Letisha Young
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Memorial services for Mr. Ricky Gene Bell will be held Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Bell, 61, of Meridian, MS passed away on October 9, 2020 at Anderson Regional Medical Center with his wife by his side.

Rick was born February 5, 1959 to Howard and Mary Bell in Scottsboro, AL. He married Sabrina Saxon in 1987. Rick is survived by his three daughters – Elisa Hughes (Michael), Amy Huckaby (David), and Jennifer Howard (Curtiss) – and nine grandchildren – Drew, Samantha, Joshua, Claire, Halayna, Anna, Hayden, Jacob, and Cassidy. His brother, Michael Bell (Karen), and numerous nieces and nephews. Rick is preceded in death by his brother, Gregory Bell.

Rick joined the USAF at 18, and then continuing his service with the military until 1992. After leaving military service Rick entered a second career as an electrician, and eventually owned his own electrical contracting company.

Rick was an avid fisherman and hunter and shared many adventures with his wife, children, grandchildren, family and friends.

Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at robertbarhamffh.com.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, October 13 from 3:00 p.m. until 3:45 p.m. at the funeral home.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home 6300 Hwy 39 North Meridian, MS 39305 PH:601-693-8482 Fax:601-693-8721

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home

Latest News

Obits

Dub Sparrow

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Letisha Young
Dub Sparrow

Community

Meridian woman surprised with drive-by birthday parade

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Janae' Hancock
Hattie Lewis Shadwick was surprised with a drive-by parade for her 91st birthday.

Community

Trick-or-treating details set for Meridian

Updated: 3 hours ago
Hours and safety guidelines for trick-or-treating in Meridian this year.

Obits

Mrs. Brenda K. Smith

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Letisha Young
Brenda K. Smith

Latest News

Obits

Juanita Jimerson Landrum

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Letisha Young
Juanita Jimerson Landrum

Obits

Mrs. Martha Dale Radcliffe Powell

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Letisha Young
Martha Dale Radcliffe Powell

Obits

Bobby L. “Bob” Boykin

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 10:47 AM CDT
|
By Letisha Young
Bobby L. “Bob” Boykin

Obits

John Michael “Mike” Guinn

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 10:43 AM CDT
|
By Letisha Young
John Michael “Mike” Guinn

News

Learn ways to keep your family safe with Fire Prevention Week

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 5:03 PM CDT
It is fire prevention week and the Meridian Fire Department is ensuring the safety of you and your family while at home.

Community

Two food chains coming to the North Hills area

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 2:49 PM CDT
|
By Janae' Hancock
Several restaurants have come to the North Hills area; two more food chains will follow suit.