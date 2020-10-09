Memorial services for Mr. Ricky Gene Bell will be held Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Bell, 61, of Meridian, MS passed away on October 9, 2020 at Anderson Regional Medical Center with his wife by his side.

Rick was born February 5, 1959 to Howard and Mary Bell in Scottsboro, AL. He married Sabrina Saxon in 1987. Rick is survived by his three daughters – Elisa Hughes (Michael), Amy Huckaby (David), and Jennifer Howard (Curtiss) – and nine grandchildren – Drew, Samantha, Joshua, Claire, Halayna, Anna, Hayden, Jacob, and Cassidy. His brother, Michael Bell (Karen), and numerous nieces and nephews. Rick is preceded in death by his brother, Gregory Bell.

Rick joined the USAF at 18, and then continuing his service with the military until 1992. After leaving military service Rick entered a second career as an electrician, and eventually owned his own electrical contracting company.

Rick was an avid fisherman and hunter and shared many adventures with his wife, children, grandchildren, family and friends.

Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at robertbarhamffh.com.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, October 13 from 3:00 p.m. until 3:45 p.m. at the funeral home.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home 6300 Hwy 39 North Meridian, MS 39305 PH:601-693-8482 Fax:601-693-8721